GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

CHUY stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,057 shares of company stock worth $8,139,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

