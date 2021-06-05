GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $48,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

