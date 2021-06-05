GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $42.03 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $42,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.