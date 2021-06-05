Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,039 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $35.31 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

