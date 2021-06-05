Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 23,632 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.07 and a beta of 0.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,892,717 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

