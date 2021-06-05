Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 113,269 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,269 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

