Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $262,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,052,000.

NASDAQ:GNAC remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

