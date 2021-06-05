Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,455,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,179,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,162. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.