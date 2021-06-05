High Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up about 2.1% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. 160,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.