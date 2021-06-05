Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Position Cut by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 112,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,028,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $15,283,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.85. 839,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

