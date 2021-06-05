High Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

KL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

