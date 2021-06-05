High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,292. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,320. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.