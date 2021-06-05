The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Increased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.03. 3,302,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,603. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

