Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.