Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$9.43

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.08. 1,963,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.41. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.