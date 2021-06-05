nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $35.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,443. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.