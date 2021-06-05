HyperQuant Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,346.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $29,219.12 and approximately $2,346.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.01013849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.59 or 0.10025051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053793 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

