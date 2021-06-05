Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $147,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

PKG opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

