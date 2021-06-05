Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

