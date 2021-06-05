Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

EWX stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

