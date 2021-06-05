NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

