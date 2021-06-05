NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,361 shares of company stock worth $33,927,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

