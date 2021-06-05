23,641 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 126.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 246,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 137,646 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

