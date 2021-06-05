Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

