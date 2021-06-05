Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

