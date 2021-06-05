Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 733 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 864,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,612. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

