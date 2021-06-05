WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WDFC traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.50. 54,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,406. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.02.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

