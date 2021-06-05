Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

ICF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 75,037 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

