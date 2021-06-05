Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,501. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

