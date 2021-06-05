Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. 313,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.57.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

