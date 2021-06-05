Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 5,200 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,407. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $648.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.