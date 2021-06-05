Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,035 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

