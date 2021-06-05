Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of APO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

