Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,220 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,923,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

