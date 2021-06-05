Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

