Covenant Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $785.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,842 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.