Covenant Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $184.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.41.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

