Citizens & Northern Corp Has $289,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

