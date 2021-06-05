Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 6,500 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. The Manitowoc comprises approximately 1.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 186,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,839. The stock has a market cap of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

