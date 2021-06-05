Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

