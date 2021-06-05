Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Grows Stock Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. GP Strategies comprises about 3.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.56% of GP Strategies worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

