Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

