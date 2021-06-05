Fosun International Ltd Has $561,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

