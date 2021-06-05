Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,345 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,974,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

