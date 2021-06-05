Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 72,762 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $22,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 46,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,781. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.