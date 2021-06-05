Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $23.87 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,297,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

