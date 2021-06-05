Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

BSY opened at $61.70 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 110.18.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

