Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,585 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000.

CIBR stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

