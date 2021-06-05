NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 49.1% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of AON opened at $251.02 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.