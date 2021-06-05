Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,633 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NewAge were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NewAge by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NBEV opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

